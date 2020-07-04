WATCH: Fall resumption at UWF

FLORIDA (WKRG): Many students feel it is time to return to school in the autumn. Megan Gonzalez is the Executive Director of Institutional Communications for the University of West Florida.

Gonzalez said “Face masks will be required when on a UWF campus or location.” When discussing the curriculum Gonazalez said “Some courses may be offered online, half the time. And then the other half the time, they may be offered in-person so they’ll rotate.”

