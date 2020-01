PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an attempted burglar.

On Friday, a male suspect tried to use a screwdriver to break into a home on the 1100-block of North Y Street but was unsuccessful.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.

The video above was obtained by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: