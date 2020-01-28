WATCH: Donald Hartung trial continues, jury to hear from defense

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 a.m. — Arden stated that crime scene techs and the medical examiner should have gotten the body temperature of Bonnie Smith. He said it would have been helpful in determining an estimated time of death. Her temperature was not taken.

9:45 a.m. — Arden also stated he believed it was unusual that Bear, the Smith family dog, had not started feeding on the Smith’s bodies if it had truly been locked inside the house with nothing to eat for three days.

9:35 a.m. — Jonathan Arden, a forensic pathologist, testified that he had issues with the timing of death estimated by the Florida’s District One medical examiner.

9:25 a.m. — The defense has recalled state witnesses Matt Infinger and Christine Rollins. The defense questioned Infinger about who found Bonnie Smith’s will. The defense asked Rollins about whether she changed her gloves before touching each individuall piece of evidence. She replied no. However, the state clarified during their questioning that she would change them after touching anything with suspected blood.

9 a.m. — The triple murder trial of Donald Hartung continues Tuesday with testimony from witnesses called by Hartung’s defense team. The defense is expected to rest their case by early afternoon. Stay tuned to News 5 for updates throughout the day.

