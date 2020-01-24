WATCH: Day 4 of Hartung trial begins, more testimony expected

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — 9:35 a.m. — Purifoy says Hartung told him in jail that he hated his mother because she left him out of the will. He also said Hartung told him John Smith molested his son when he was three years old. He said he hated his brother because of that, according to Purifoy.

Purifoy says Hartung confessed to him in jail, stating he killed his family because he wanted Bonnie Smith’s money. Purifoy added that Hartung had been planning the murders for three years but his Ouija board pushed him to do it.



Purifoy says Hartung hit John in the head with a hammer while he was watching TV and then slit his throat. Hartung told him he tortured his mother and cut her pinky finger to get her to tell him the code to a safe, Purifoy says. Purifoy said Hartung then hit her in the head and slit her throat.

Purifoy says Hartung then waited for Richard to get home and shot him. He said the shot didn’t kill Richard, and he put up a fight. He said Hartung then slit Richard’s throat.



Purifoy says Hartung then stole money from a safe located in Bonnie’s closet.

According to Purifoy, Hartung changed his clothes at the home and gave them to a priest.

Purifoy says Hartung told him he was going to use several defenses to keep prosecutors’ eyes off him.

9:18 a.m. — Marlin Purifoy says Hartung gave him a list of Wicca books to check out.

9:15 a.m. The state has called Marlin Purifoy, a convicted attempted murderer. He is serving 30 years in jail. He was podmates with Hartung at the Escambia County jail. Prosecutors have offered the possibility for a reduced sentence for his cooperation with the Hartung investigation and his testimony.

Purifoy says people in jail were after of Hartung because they thought he was a witch.



9 a.m. — The Donald Hartung murder trial is expected to resume at 9 a.m.



Hartung is accused of killing his mother and two half-brothers on July 28, 2015. Prosecutors say he beat his mother, Bonnie Smith, and brother, John Smith in the head with a hammer and then slit their throats.



He is accused of shooting his brother Richard Thomas Smith in the head.

The state still has at least 10 more witnesses left to testify. The triple murder jury trial is expected to last about three weeks.



