WATCH: Closing arguments expected today in Donald Hartung trial

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Sponsors continue to help Habitat for Humanities build homes. Publix Super Market Charities is one of them. Tuesday, Publix presented Pensacola Habitat for Humanity with a check for $30,000.

That donation will go towards building a home and is also helping to bring the community together to fulfill the common goal that everyone deserves a decent place to live. In addition, local Publix employees will be sharing their passion for affordable homeownership by volunteering their time on the construction site.

“Sponsors like Publix are what makes the mission of Pensacola Habitat for Humanity achievable. Those who donate a monetary amount as well as their time model the core meaning of our mission: building homes, communities, and hope.” Said Aaron Rogers, Development Associate at Pensacola Habitat for Humanity.