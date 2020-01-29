WATCH: Closing arguments expected today in Donald Hartung trial

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments in the trial of Donald Hartung. Hartung is accused of murdering his mother and two brothers back in July of 2015. Authorities say Hartung murdered his family over money, the defense says there’s no evidence of that. On Tuesday the defense rested its case.
