WATCH: Closing arguments expected today in Donald Hartung trial

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments in the trial of Donald Hartung. Hartung is accused of murdering his mother and two brothers back in July of 2015. Authorities say Hartung murdered his family over money, the defense says there’s no evidence of that. On Tuesday the defense rested its case.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories