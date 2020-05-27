WATCH: Body-cam video shows dramatic water rescue at Destin East Pass

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Nine people were rescued from a distressed boat in Destin East Pass May 22.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) Marine Unit along with Destin Beach Safety and waverunners from the Destin Fire Department responded to the call of the sinking boat.

The boat was being towed away from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge equipment by a construction vessel. Strong outgoing current in three-foot seas caused the line to break during the tow, and the vessel began to drift back into the dredge equipment, where it rolled and was pinned against the piping before submerging.

Several people were caught under the boat as it rolled, while others were pinned against the piping. Others were pulled underwater by the current, where they resurfaced on the other side.

Three children and three adults were pulled from the water and brought to safety by the OCSO. Others were able to climb on the dredge equipment and were removed by the waverunners. Two adults were treated for lacerations and submersion. OCSO says all people were wearing life jackets.

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (which is conducting the investigation into the incident), were also on scene to assist.

The video is taken from the body camera of OCSO Marine Unit Sgt. Brian Parkton. Watch the full video on YouTube below:

