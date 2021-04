ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were spotted Sunday over the Flora-Bama during the annual Mullet Toss weekend.

Hundreds of people surprised as the aerial stunt team cruised over the beach leaving a cloud of dust behind.

Sunday marked the end of the annual fish throwing competition.

The Blue Angels season began April 17 in Lakeland, Florida. You can see their schedule here.