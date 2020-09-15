Waste Management makes changes in Milton

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Due to Hurricane Sally, Waste Management made some changes for Milton, Florida.

All commercial and roll-off waste collection will be suspended both Tuesday and Wednesday with routes resuming on Thursday.

The routes will be delayed by two days but are expected to resume as normal by Saturday the 19th.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories