Waste Management makes changes in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Due to Hurricane Sally, Waste Management made some changes for Milton, Florida.
All commercial and roll-off waste collection will be suspended both Tuesday and Wednesday with routes resuming on Thursday.
The routes will be delayed by two days but are expected to resume as normal by Saturday the 19th.
