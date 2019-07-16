UPDATE: Search continues for wanted Crestview man

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) –

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office obtained information this morning that a Crestview man wanted by both the OCSO and the Crestview Police Department was believed to be at a trailer on C B Drive off Old Bethel Road.

The OCSO Special Response Team and other law enforcement personnel responded to the location. The SRT Team repeatedly attempted to make contact with the individual, 22-year-old Tony Jerome Byrd.

The residence was ultimately entered and cleared by one p.m. but Byrd was not located inside.

The search continues.

Byrd is wanted by the OCSO on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and is also a person of interest in a July 8th Crestview Police Department murder investigation.

He is considered armed and dangerous. He has a large NFL tattoo on his neck.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to avoid making contact with Byrd and instead call 9-1-1, the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.

Information can also be provided to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com., or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

UPDATE (1 p.m.) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the trailer, but did not find the suspect. The sheriff’s office should be releasing more information later this afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY (12p.m.) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a warrant service in Crestview.

OCSO And other agencies on scene for warrant service on an individual wanted by our agency and Crestview PD who is refusing to come out of the trailer off Old Bethel Rd. ⭐️ Additional details will be released as warranted. OCSO Facebook Page