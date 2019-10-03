WANTED: FBI offering reward leading to arrest of Escambia Co. armed robbery suspects

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in an armed robbery that took place on September 24th in Escambia County. The robbery happened at around 11:50 p.m. at the Beacon Food Mart located at 5700 West Jackson Street.

The FBI says two men went into the food mart armed with handguns and spent several minutes inside the store before leaving on foot. The first suspect wore a blue bandana hanging from the front of his pants. The second suspect wore a dark blue or black bandana hanging from his back pocket and wore black Nike Jordan shoes. One of the weapons used in the robbery may have been a Hi-Point sub-compact handgun.

The FBI says the two men should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning these individuals, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-554-1343.

