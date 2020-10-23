WANTED: Escambia Co. deputies looking for suspect in Publix armed robbery

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening.
Deputies say the suspect committed an armed robbery at the Publix located in the 5900 block of Mobile Highway at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
If you recognize this man or know where he is, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
