WANTED: Escambia Co. deputies looking for suspect in Publix armed robbery

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening.

Deputies say the suspect committed an armed robbery at the Publix located in the 5900 block of Mobile Highway at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

If you recognize this man or know where he is, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

