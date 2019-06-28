Wanted Connecticut man arrested in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A suspect on the run from authorities in Connecticut has been taken into custody in Fort Walton Beach by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Fugitive Warrants Unit.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, investigators got information that 24-year old Daquan Dangerfield was believed to be living in an apartment complex at 303 South Avenue. Dangerfield was taken into custody at the Walton Cove Apartments Friday morning.

He is being held on a charge as an out-of-state fugitive from justice.

Dangerfield is wanted in Connecticut on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin as a result of a large scale operation to crack down on heroin distribution by the Waterbury Police Department back in May.