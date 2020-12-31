Walton County searching for missing 88-year-old man

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says 88-year-old Sonny “Jack” Harrell was last seen in late November.

Harrell’s Daughter reported Jack missing on December 28, 2020. WCSO says the daughter was contacted by a friend of her father’s that he hadn’t been seen and a friend was feeding his cats.

WCSO says Mr. Harrell’s trailer was located, padlocked from the outside, and without electricity.

Jack is 5’7″ and 150 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He is from the DeFuniak Springs area.

If you have any information on Harrell’s location, call WCSO at (850)-892-8111.

