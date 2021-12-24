Walton County resident dies after being thrown from golf cart

Walton County residence dies after being thrown from golf cart.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A resident of Walton County died after being thrown from a golf cart on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, was driving a golf cart when he suddenly swerved to the left and the cart started overturning, causing him to be thrown from the golf cart, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. near the intersection of New Harmony Loop and County Road 2A.