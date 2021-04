WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Beaches in Walton County are closed after more than a dozen people were pulled from the Gulf.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and South Walton Fire District are asking residents and visitors to stay out of the water. Agencies are currently conducting multiple water rescues and more than a dozen people have been pulled from the Gulf.

Scenic Gulf Drive will be intermittently shut down to make way for EMS transports.