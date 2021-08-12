Walton Co. Sheriff asks for public’s help finding sexual predator

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a sexual predator they said “absconded” from his Ponce de Leon address.

In a news release, WACSO said Ricky Lee Harrison, 55, is a registered sex offender. He is now wanted for three felony counts of failing to register after absconding from his last known address on County Highway 3280.

The Sheriff’s Office describes Harrison as “a white male with dark brown hair, standing 5’7, and weighing approximately 155 lbs.” with a spider and spiderweb tattoo on his right arm.

WCSO asks anyone with information about Harrison to call the office at (850) 8929-8111. You can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.