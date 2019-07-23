Walmart now delivering alcohol to homes in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Mayor Grover Robinson has announced the city will do its own investigation into an officer-involved shooting on July 5 outside a house at Brainerd Street and C Street.

The unknown officer who shot and killed Tymar Crawford is on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates. When FDLE's report is complete and published, the city will also do an investigation, according to Robinson.