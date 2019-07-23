Walmart now delivering alcohol to homes in Northwest Florida

Raise your glass! Customers in Northwest Florida can now use the convenience of Walmart’s Grocery Pickup and Delivery service to have adult beverages delivered to their doorsteps. Customers can pick up adult beverage items at the following locations, without ever leaving their cars:
- 9360 Navarre Pkwy., Navarre, FL 32566
- 2650 Creighton Rd., Pensacola, FL 32504
- 15017 Emerald Coast Pkwy., Destin, FL 32541
Here’s how it works:
- User Friendly Shopping: When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart, which now includes a variety of adult beverages.
- Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Along with the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested, Walmart’s highly trained personal shoppers will carefully select each item in the order.
- Order and Choose a Pickup or Delivery Time: During checkout, customers select a window of time they will pick up their order or when their order will be delivered.
- Pickup and Pay: Once the customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange for Grocery Pickup customers, and a designated number to call to alert an associate of their arrival. Customers can also check in through the Walmart Grocery app. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.
- Delivery*: Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose. (Note: Not all Walmart locations apply, in accordance with city law. Customers can check their address to see if delivery is available to their home.)
- Verification: If the delivery customer cannot provide age verification to the driver upon the order’s arrival, the entire order will be returned to the store.