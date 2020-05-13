Walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Century Wednesday

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — COVID-19 testing is expanding to rural parts of our area. Today, Community Health Northwest Florida hosts a walk-up testing site in Century in North Escambia County. This expands Coronavirus testing further north, to areas where residents might have difficulty getting to urban centers.

Walk-up testing will be available in Century on today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pensacola State College Century Center. That’s located at 440 E. Hecker Road. No pre-screening required. It’s open to Escambia County residents only.

A spokesperson for Community Health Northwest Florida said they have 215 tests available. In Century they said there were transportation barriers preventing people from getting the care they needed. They learned from a previous testing site in Cantonment that they needed to serve people in this area.

“We know that testing and educating the public are both critical means of preventing the spread of COVID-19. We are grateful we’re able to provide testing access to our friends and patients in the north end of the county and use the opportunity to communicate valuable information that could help keep them safe throughout this crisis,” wrote CEO Chandra Smiley. The video above is from previous testing sites hosted by the organization.

