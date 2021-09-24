Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Pensacola Bay Area

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the Pensacola Bay Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct.3 at Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park.

Walk Director Tina Henson stresses that the health and safety of residents and volunteers is a top priority for this year’s in-person walk.

“All events will implement safety protocols, including physical distancing, masks where required, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more,” Henson said. “We will also be offering options to participate online and in local neighborhoods and will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees.”







To register for the Walk to end Alzheimer’s, click here.