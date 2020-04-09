Waitr adds alcohol delivery in Florida including Pensacola area

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)– You can now order alcohol through the food delivery app Waitr. You must be 21 or over to order and must be added to a food order.

The following is a press release from Waitr.

Waitr Adds Alcohol Delivery in Florida

Pensacola, FL – Waitr, a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, has announced that the company can now deliver alcohol to its customers in Florida. The new service allows anyone 21 years or older to add beer and wine to their orders when they make purchases from their favorite restaurant.

Many Florida restaurants will soon be adding an alcohol menu that can be viewed when placing an order. Any alcohol purchase must be accompanied by a food order. Once your order is delivered, the Waitr driver will verify that you are at least 21 years of age by requesting to see your identification … and will ask you to sign a copy of the receipt. The name on the order must match your identification.

“We are happy we can continue to expand ways to reinforce our commitment to local communities in the current environment,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr. “We are doing everything possible to find ways to help our restaurant partners provide more services to diners in need like the addition of alcohol delivery.”

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Waitr is offering No-Contact delivery for all restaurant and grocery orders; working with restaurant partners to waive customer delivery fees; deploying marketing programs; and providing gloves and sanitation spray to drivers. The company has also committed to paying any employee who gets quarantined or contracts the virus.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in under-served U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants and national chains. As of December 31, 2019, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in approximately 640 cities.