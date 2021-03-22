Waiting on a kidney: Pensacola man says COVID has pushed back help

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Over one hundred thousand people around the country are still waiting for a liver or kidney transplant according to the national transplant organization.

This waiting time has become even tougher because of covid-19.

This is Jamie Bryant’s regular routine, doing kidney dialysis twice a week from his home.

“Basically, about six years,” Bryant said. “I have been on the transplant list for five and when I went on dialysis, I immediately went on the transplant list.”

Bryant says he’s already undergone two liver transplants. Doctors have told him he wouldn’t make it past six months each time.

“Either I got a liver or I was going to pass away,” Bryant said.

Defying the odds, he’s still here. But then more bad news came Bryant’s way after finding out he needed a kidney transplant. And COVID-19 making it even worse.

“Needing a kidney transplant, Sacred heart put everything on hold because of COVID,” Bryant said. “Well, it turns out the people who did my live transplant at UAV put everything on hold and are on lockdown with their stuff too.”

Bryant says doctors have been able to do a little more. Through everything he still stays positive.

“Being through two liver transplants you have to have a drive to want it,” Bryant said.

Wanting others in the same position to have faith

“Yes, I am hopeful,” Bryant said. “I have a really good outlook and I want to live and want to be healthful. Being through two liver transplants you have to have a drive to want to live.”