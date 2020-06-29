Wahoo players learn Twins 2020 plans for them

The Minnesota Twins released their initial 60-man roster on Monday and it includes a number of players who spent time with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in 2019. Additionally, a number of top prospects expected to play in Pensacola in 2020 under normal circumstances have been named to a “taxi squad” that will likely train this summer in Minnesota.

Major League teams will be allowed to have 30 players in the roster when the season begins on July 23. After two weeks, that number will be whittled to 28, and two weeks later it will be 26, where it will stay the rest of the season.

The Twins are expected to begin training in Minneapolis at Target Field on Friday. A second group of players will train nearby, possibly in St. Paul at CHS Field, the home of the independent St. Paul Saints. That 19 man “taxi squad” includes several of the Twins top prospects including shortstop Royce Lewis and outfielders Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach. Those three were likely to start the 2020 season in Pensacola under normal circumstances. Top pitching prospect Jordan Balazovic, another likely 2020 Blue Wahoo, was left off this list.

It is widely assumed there will be no minor league season, but Major League Baseball has not yet made an official announcement.

Twins Roster

Bold indicates player who appeared at least once for the Blue Wahoos in 2019

ACTIVE ROSTER

Pitchers (22): Jorge Alcala, Homer Bailey, Jose Berrios, Dakota Chalmers, Tyler Clippard, Randy Dobnak, Tyler Duffey, Jhoan Duran, Rich Hill, Zack Littell, Kenta Maeda, Trevor May, Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda (suspended), Sean Poppen, Taylor Rogers, Fernando Romero (restricted), Sergio Romo, Devin Smeltzer, Cody, Stashak, Lewis Thorpe, Matt Wisler

Catchers (3): Willians Astudillo, Alex Avila, Mitch Garver

Infielders (8): Ehire Adrianza, Luis Arraez, Travis Blankenhorn, Josh Donaldson, Marwin Gonzalez, Nick Gordon, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano

Outfielders (6): Byron Buxton, Jake Cave, Gilberto Celestino, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, LaMonte Wade Jr.

Designated hitter (1): Nelson Cruz



TAXI SQUAD

Pitchers (7): Jhoulys Chacin, Sam Clay, Edwar Colina, Danny Coulombe, Ryan Garton, Cory Gearrin, Caleb Thielbar

Catchers (3): Juan Graterol, Ryan Jeffers, Tomas Telis

Infielders (5): Royce Lewis, Drew Maggi, Jack Reinheimer, Wilfredo Tovar, Zander Wiel

Outfielders (4): Lane Adams, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach, Brent Rooker

