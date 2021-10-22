Wages increase for Escambia County EMT’s and paramedics

Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners voted to increase pay for EMT workers and paramedics Oct. 21 in Escambia County.

Board members unanimously voted to approve the Memorandum of Agreement which ensures a pay raise for EMT’s, paramedics and storekeepers, according to a post from the Escambia County website.

EMT relief and paramedic relief will also be considered for a pay raise, according to the post.

Escambia County reports the classification and hourly base wage rate changes for new and existing employees:

ClassificationCurrent Rate New Base Rate 
EMT Full-time$15.04$18.33
Paramedic Full-time$19.19$25.32
Storekeeper Full-time$12.99$15.22
EMT Relief $15.04$20.24
 Paramedic Relief $19.19$27.41

Escambia County reports the classification and hourly base wage rate increases for existing employees:

Classification Pay Step
EMT Full-time 1-3 years+2% increase
EMT Full-time 4-6 years+4% increase
EMT Full-time 7+ years +6% increase
Paramedics Full-time 1-3 years +2% increase
Paramedics Full-time 4-6 years +4% increase
Paramedics Full-time 7+ years +6% increase
Storekeeper Technician Full-time 1-3 years+2% increase
Storekeeper Technician Full-time 4-6 years +4% increase
Storekeeper Technician Full-time 7+ years +6% increase

The hourly base wage rate for employees will increase on the first full pay cycle following the effective date of the agreement, according to the post.

