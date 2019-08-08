Wacked Out Weiner opening in Milton, expanding to Dallas, New Orleans

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The wait for The Wacked Out Weiner in Milton is almost over.

Wacked Out Weiner in Milton, 5271 Stewart Street, is scheduled to open next Friday, Aug. 16, after initially planning on opening July 1.

The hot dog shop sells hot dogs loaded with “wacked out” toppings like macaroni and cheese and bacon, among many others.

“You can eat a hot dog every day for the rest of your life and still never eat all the different combinations of toppings we can make for you,” said Mark Clifford, founder of The Wacked Out Weiner.

The Wacked Out Weiner in Milton, however, is not like the others.

“We’re the first super Wacked Out Weiner,” said owner Russ Dieterich.

The restaurant will sell all the wacked out hotdogs and toppings, but it will also sell ice cream, beer and wine.

Dieterich said he decided to open up the hotdog shop because he wanted to bring something new and exciting to residents of Milton.

The first Wacked Out Weiner opened about three years ago in Foley, Alabama, and has since expanded into a franchise model with plans to have more than 16 locations open by the end of this year.

It has plans for restaurants in Dallas and New Orleans, Clifford said.

Clifford said the restaurant’s name was a way to be creative and promote a fun, family atmosphere.

“When you come through the door, it’s going to put a smile on your face,” he said. “You’re going to have a good time.”