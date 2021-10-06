Volunteers needed for Pond Creek cleanup

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program (PPBEP) is hosting a creek cleanup Oct. 9 at Mayo Park in Milton.

The Estuary program is partnering with Santa Rosa County and the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Florida Sea Grant Extension to reduce water-borne litter through early action, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County public information office.

The early action project focuses on improving the following creeks:

Carpenter’s Creek in Pensacola

Jones Creek in Escambia County

Pond Creek in Santa Rosa County

In addition to the cleanup project, a floating litter capture boom will be installed. The boom will be monitored by PPBEP staff and volunteers for one year, according to the release.

Santa Rosa County is asking for volunteers to help with the cleanup.

Residents are needed on land and in the creek on Kayaks.

The litter removal will start at Mayo Park 6281 Hwy. 90 and will cover the streams of Pond Creek.

To volunteer for this project, click here.