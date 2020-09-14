Voluntary evacuation issued for Pensacola Beach, Perdido Key, other low-lying areas due to Hurricane Sally

Press release from Escambia County
Escambia County is now under a Hurricane Warning. A voluntary hurricane evacuation has been issued for Escambia County evacuation zone A. This area includes Perdido Key, Innerarity Point, Pensacola Beach and other low lying areas. The Pensacola Bay Center will open at 8 p.m. tonight as a hurricane risk shelter. Please take this notice seriously. The storm could potentially shift more to the east. If you live in a mobile home or have special needs, you should consider evacuation no matter the zone in which you live.
- Zone A includes Pensacola Beach, Perdido Key and low-lying areas.
- To look up your evacuation zone online, visit myescambia.com/knowyourzone.
- Keep in mind it is always easier to go tens of miles, not hundreds. Consider going to a friend or relative’s home or a hotel. The Pensacola Bay Center will be opening at 8 p.m. tonight as a hurricane risk shelter. With COVID-19, a shelter should be a last resort.
- Evacuation routes can be viewed here.
- For a map of evacuation routes and zones, click here.
- You must understand that when sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph or storm surge covers roadways, law enforcement, emergency medical services and fire departments may not be able to come to your aid.
- If you live in an evacuation zone, be sure to check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those with special needs.
- The Citizen Information Line will be open until midnight tonight and will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 until further notice. Residents with questions may call 850-471-6600.
