Visiting older couple asks for help after hit and run accident in NW Florida

(WKRG) — This past weekend one regular Northwest Florida visitor, who was out with her granddaughter, was involved in a hit and run by an oncoming car as she was walking over a crosswalk to head to Miramar Beach.

Her family does not want to release very much information about themselves but is hoping someone can help deputies find out who did this.

This happened Saturday night as the older woman victim, who would not like to be named, was just trying to go to the beach that evening around 8 p.m.

The victim’s husband spoke with WKRG and says its something they never thought would happen.

“I mean it’s just kind of crazy because this guy hit my wife and my granddaughter jumped out of the way and he kept going. He didn’t stop but the traffic the other way stopped to see if my wife was ok.”

It happened near 1200 Old Scenic Highway in Walton County. The victim’s husband says there are many crosswalks in that area. When his wife and granddaughter got to the middle of the street, the car hit her and did nothing to help her.

“It was a dark car — black or navy blue — and a 5 on the license plate and that’s about all we got,” says the husband.

The victim ended up going to the emergency room with many injuries and is still recovering from them now.

“She bruised her right hip area, well I mean her left hip, and has a laceration on her right elbow and a scraped right ankle. She broke a bone in her right foot.”

There was no debris or glass found that could help deputies find the suspect and they don’t know if it was a woman or a man.

Their daughter tells me the couple have been frequent visitors of Florida for years and are originally from Ohio. It’s been a scary time for their family, as they continue to wait and seek more answers.

“It just makes you think why would someone do something like that knowing, and I can’t believe they didn’t know they hit a person and there’s no deer down here or bears and know he hit someone in the crosswalk,” says the victim’s husband.

WKRG has reached out to the Walton County Sheriff’s office as well and is waiting for a response but if you do have any information, they ask you to please contact them at (850) 892-8186.