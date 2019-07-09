Visit Pensacola to cover Pensacola Beach tolls Blue Angels Airshow weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. – In anticipation of the Pensacola Beach Airshow featuring the Blue Angels traffic and safety concerns, Visit Pensacola will cover the tolls from Thursday, July 11 – Sunday, July 14.

“The Pensacola Beach Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is one of our top signature events, President of Visit Pensacola, Steve Hayes said. By covering the tolls, we hope to invite our guests, both out of town and residents, to have the best experience possible during this event and to realize the resource Visit Pensacola is to telling our communities story.”

As the destination organization, Visit Pensacola works to improve the quality of place for residents and visitors alike. Visitors to the airshow come from multiple areas of the county, so this was an opportunity for the organization to work with Escambia County and provide a more positive visitation experience. This decision also allows for guests and residents alike to continue sharing the Pensacola experience throughout the year.

For a full list of the weekend’s events and more information on the Blue Angels Pensacola Beach Airshow, visit www.visitpensacola.com. For more information on how Pensacola tourism works for you, visit www.visitpensacola.org.