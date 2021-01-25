VIRAL VIDEO: Gun shots fired at Pensacola Sky Zone

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A video obtained by WKRG News 5 shows the moment shots were apparently fired at a Pensacola trampoline park. 

The person recording the video repeatedly tells employees he is trying to pick up his son. That’s when what sounds like gunshots can be heard inside. 

In the video, employees at the Sky Zone trampoline park can been seen stopping people from entering the building as customers rush outside. 

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 this was “just a fight” and no one was injured.

