BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When they were juniors in high school, twins Angelo and Kalvin Sanders were struggling with obesity and decided to make some lifestyle changes.

That one decision led to both of them losing a combined 300 pounds.

Now, they are using their passions to try and end obesity.

“For me honestly I was in a really dark place at 17 years old I don’t even know if I probably wouldn’t have made it here today. By 19, I would’ve been off. I mean I would’ve ended and I can’t leave my brother like that. I was just in a really dark place, but seeing him really motivated me to lose weight and now it is our turn to help other people as well,” Angelo Sanders said.

Kalvin lost 140 pounds and Angelo lost 160 pounds.

In 2020, they decided to tell their story on TikTok by the username VisionTwins.

They woke up the next morning to 330,000 views.

By the next Monday, they were teaching three workouts a day through free live streams.



“A lot of people say they want to help people lose weight then they throw a price right at them and for us, all that we do is for free. So everything we do we teach live stream workouts Monday through Friday. They are 30 minutes long,” Sanders said. “And people are losing 50 to 100 pounds and we’ve had teenagers, I mean kids from 7 years old all the way to 65 years old, losing weight with us and just inspired by our journey and you know we bring some positivity and good energy with us.”

That positivity and good energy has landed them almost 2.9 million followers on Tik Tok.

They use their platform to teach, motivate, and inspire others.



“Live stream workouts is definitely something we love to do, but aside from fitness, we are so much deeper than that,” Sanders said. “We have a message that we want to tell that 9-year-old obese kid that’s hiding and eating honey buns in his room and hoarding food. I mean we were that at one point as well, just to show we can motivate other people around the world to do that we want to travel all over the world motivating people and just helping people out.”

Their passion is to teach others that anyone can overcome obesity.

Sanders said that people can make their life whatever they want, they just have to start.



“You’re not defined by what’s happened to you, you are defined by what you do afterward,” Sander said. “So just doing the right thing. Keep showing up with a smile. Seeing the other people’s lives that we help change and help bring light to, It’s worth it all.”

Along with their TikTok videos, the two brothers teach live 30-minute workouts on their Instagram page Monday through Friday at 5 PM.

Now, the twins are in Panama City this summer sharing their message with locals.