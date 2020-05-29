Violent fugitive captured after police chase

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A violent fugitive has been captured after days on the run.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Barnes after a chase this evening around 6:45 p.m.

It began in the Gulf Breeze area and ended in the 8800 block of Highway 98 in Navarre. The chase lasted more than 16 miles. Barnes is a convicted felon and was wanted on several gun and drug charges.

The Santa Rosa County sheriff will hold a news conference tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. News five will have a crew there, and we plan to stream it live on our website and on our Facebook page.

