VIDEO: Suspects seen opening car doors in driveways

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – Fort Walton Beach Police say at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night two people were seen approaching cars in driveways. This video was taken on Highland Drive.

Police say the suspects continued down the road, attempting to open car doors as they passed by.

If you have information on possible identities of the subjects in the video, please call the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Investigations Division at 850-833-9537.

