VIDEO: Suspects seen opening car doors in driveways

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – Fort Walton Beach Police say at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night two people were seen approaching cars in driveways. This video was taken on Highland Drive.

Police say the suspects continued down the road, attempting to open car doors as they passed by.

If you have information on possible identities of the subjects in the video, please call the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Investigations Division at 850-833-9537.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories