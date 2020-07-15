VIDEO: Protesters clash over potential removal of Pensacola Confederate monument

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Groups gathered for and against the potential removal of the Confederate monument in downtown Pensacola Tuesday.
The Pensacola City Council is set to vote Tuesday night on whether to remove the Confederate monument at Lee Square in downtown Pensacola.
