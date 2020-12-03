VIDEO: Pensacola officer saves woman after attempt to jump off overpass

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola officer is being deemed a hero after intervening to stop a woman who tried jumping off an overpass, according to Pensacola Police.

Mike Wood with PPD credits Officer Lana Chechak in the rescue. Wood says the event took place two weeks ago where Officer Chechak grabbed the woman before she made the jump.

Wood reported no injuries to either party involved.

