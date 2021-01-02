VIDEO: Okaloosa County deputies make boy’s quarantined birthday special

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — “Wow, I’m so speechless,” these were the words of Grayson after deputies arrived to surprise him for his 7th birthday Saturday.

Since Grayson was considered a close contact due to COVID-19, his family had to cancel all birthday plans. But deputies made sure to make up for the impromptu cancelations. His mother says, “This was so special! Absolutely made our day!”

As Grayson ran out his front door, he was presented with Okaloosa County deputy cars carrying balloons and a birthday card. “He was so shocked and is still walking around on cloud 9… He will literally be talking about this for weeks,” says his mother.

The family has thanked the deputies for helping to make Grayson’s quarantined birthday one that will last a lifetime.

