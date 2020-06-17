VIDEO: Matt Gaetz on police reform

(WKRG) — As U.S. leaders met in Washington today to discuss a police reform bill, Northwest Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will not support defunding the police but does support reform and more “sound policing.”

“I believe even more can be done,” Gaetz said. “I believe the reforms on no-knock warrants have merit. I believe there are some immunities we can look at to ensure that policing is improved, and I’m hopeful that my Democratic colleagues will undertake the spirit of reform in a bipartisan way and will view our suggestions as offered in good faith.”

Gaetz also said President Trump’s executive order yesterday is a step in the right direction.

