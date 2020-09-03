Video: Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes Florida restaurant

JAY, Fla. (WKRG) — It was just another morning at Opie’s Kool Stop and Cafe/Coffee Shop until an earthquake this morning. Owner Lori Elder sent WKRG News 5 video of her security camera showing the items around the register shaking. She said it was “scary” to feel her building shaking. She thought at first it was her employees upstairs stomping.

The epicenter of the quake hit around 10 AM near Pollard, Alabama. That’s near the Alabama/Florida State line. People in Flomaton, Atmore, Jay, and Perdido report their houses shaking, pictures falling off the walls, and the floor shaking.

This is the fourth earthquake in this area in the last year and a half. According to USA Geologist, Alex Beebe, it is also the strongest in the area since the 1990s.

LATEST STORIES: