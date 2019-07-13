Breaking News
VIDEO: Large wave busts out windshield in OCSO Marine Unit during boater rescue, injuring deputy

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A scary moment for an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit today. The sheriff’s office says Deputy Robert Wagner was operating the Safe Boat to help a boater in distress in the Destin Pass. But the water conditions were very rough and a large wave came and hit the boat directly, smashing against the windshield and shattering the glass.

Deputy Wagner was hit on his face and body by the glass, causing minor lacerations, according to the sheriff’s office. He was treated and released at the Destin ER. Deputy Daryl Culberson was also in the boat, but was not hurt.

The Coast Guard arrived to help the other boaters.

Tropical Storm Barry has been no picnic for the OCSO Marine Unit! Deputy Robert Wagner was operating the Safe Boat in the Destin East Pass today, attempting to help a boater in distress. Water conditions were very rough and a large wave came directly over the bow, striking the windshield and shattering the glass. Deputy Wagner took glass in the face and body, causing minor lacerations, but thankfully no major injuries. He was treated and released from the Destin ER. Deputy Daryl Culberson was also on the boat and was not hurt. The Coast Guard arrived to help the other boaters.

Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 12, 2019

