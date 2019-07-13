VIDEO: Large wave busts out windshield in OCSO Marine Unit during boater rescue, injuring deputy

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A scary moment for an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit today. The sheriff’s office says Deputy Robert Wagner was operating the Safe Boat to help a boater in distress in the Destin Pass. But the water conditions were very rough and a large wave came and hit the boat directly, smashing against the windshield and shattering the glass.

Deputy Wagner was hit on his face and body by the glass, causing minor lacerations, according to the sheriff’s office. He was treated and released at the Destin ER. Deputy Daryl Culberson was also in the boat, but was not hurt.

The Coast Guard arrived to help the other boaters.