VIDEO: Gunman robs Tom Thumb on New Warrington Road

Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are trying to track down an armed robber who held up a Tom Thumb clerk.

The robbery happened Thursday at the Tom Thumb in the 600-block of New Warrington Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video captured the suspect on camera. He was wearing a white hoodie with the hood pulled tight over his head, hiding most of his face.

If you know anything about the suspect or the robbery, call ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

