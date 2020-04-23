VIDEO: Funnel cloud in Fort Walton Beach caught on camera

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A possible tornado was caught on camera moving through Fort Walton Beach.

Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth and Meteorologist Thomas Geboy also caught the funnel cloud on the FWB camera before a warning was issued.

You can find photos of storm damage here: https://www.wkrg.com/…/weather-alert-severe-thunderstorm-w…/

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories