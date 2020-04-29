VIDEO: ECSO needs help in identifying suspect possibly linked to the College Trace Apartments shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released video footage of a suspect possibly linked to the April 8, 2020 shooting at College Trace Apartments located on Bloodworth Lane.

ECSO is asking for your help to identify the suspect.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. ECSO says if you see him please do not approach him, instead call them.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9234.

