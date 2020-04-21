VIDEO: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are in town visiting with the Navy Blue Angels. And if you were near Pensacola Beach Tuesday, you could have seen the groups flying over beautiful blue waters.

Pensacola Vibes captured the duo group flyover from the Margaritaville Beach Hotel.

According to Airshow News, the Thunderbirds arrived at NAS Pensacola Monday afternoon. The group says the Thunderbirds came with nine F-16’s and two C-17’s.

Airshow News shared photos from Colin Blount of the jets as they flew over Pensacola.

Photo Credit: Airshow News, Colin Blount

Photo Credit: Airshow News, Colin Blount

LATEST STORIES: