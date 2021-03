PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department has identified the man killed in a homicide on Highland Drive on Friday.

Joshua Javon Donald, 30, of Pensacola, was killed, according to police.

Police say a suspect in the homicide is 40-year-old Shanette Robinson. However, no one has been charged in the homicide at this time.

The cause of death has not been determined, according to police, and an autopsy has been scheduled. The homicide is still under investigation.