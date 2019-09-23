Victim identified in Mobile Highway homicide

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More information has been released following a deadly shooting Friday afternoon at Mobile Highway and Shoemaker Street.

Escambia County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 2 p.m. to Trisha’s One Stop at 3637 Mobile Highway to find Darryl Penn in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the face.

Gregory Wayne Clark, 56, is still in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

Penn’s girlfriend drove him down the street to Trisha’s One Stop just after the shot was fired. She shares a child with Clark and said Clark had been stalking her recently by coming to her house and refusing to leave. She said Friday afternoon she told him to leave because she had to go pick up their child from school. Clark left then she left with Penn. When they got to Mobile Highway and Shoemaker, Clark pulled up behind them and got out of his truck. Clark and the woman had an argument in the street then she said Clark got a gun from his truck and fired it at Penn who was in the passenger seat of the car, according to the arrest report.

Deputies are still searching for Tony Darlus Goodwin only for questioning.