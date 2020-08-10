Victim identified in Milton murder

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The victim of the Milton murder has been identified as Vicky May Edge. Jerry Gesiler Odum committed the offence of murder first degree premeditated when he intentionally killed Edge.

When deputies from the Santa Rosa County Patrol went to 5646 Vendom Court in reference to Police Assistance the deputies were notified that the family members of Edge had been looking for her for two days. Edge was in town visiting her boyfriend Odum at Vendom Court.

On arrival Odum told deputies that Edge was dead inside the house.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories