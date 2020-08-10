Victim identified in Milton murder

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The victim of the Milton murder has been identified as Vicky May Edge. Jerry Gesiler Odum committed the offence of murder first degree premeditated when he intentionally killed Edge.

When deputies from the Santa Rosa County Patrol went to 5646 Vendom Court in reference to Police Assistance the deputies were notified that the family members of Edge had been looking for her for two days. Edge was in town visiting her boyfriend Odum at Vendom Court.

On arrival Odum told deputies that Edge was dead inside the house.

