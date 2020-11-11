Victim airlifted to hospital after shooting in Century

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A male victim has been taken by helicopter to a hospital after being shot in the 6700 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the suspected shooter has been detained.

This shooting happened over a dispute in a card game, according to ECSO.

This is a developing story. Stay with WKRG News 5 for updates.

