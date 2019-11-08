Veterans walk set, family continues to mourn fallen firefighter

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first formal step in Dwain Bradshaw’s final goodbye begins Friday at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. There, a veteran’s walk will be held in the halls to honor him as his body gets taken to the funeral home. It’s set to begin at 1 p.m.

Bradshaw was responding to a motorcycle accident on County Road 112 in Baldwin County Wednesday when he was killed.

“He was my favorite person,” said his stepdaughter Chloe. She hugged her mom, Bradshaw’s wife Christine, as she talked about him.

Chloe said they would go fishing, bowling, and sing karaoke together.

The funeral is set for Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church.

