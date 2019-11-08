“Veteran’s Walk” held for fallen Escambia County firefighter

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Dwain Bradshaw’s body was escorted through Sacred Heart Hospital Friday afternoon.

“Thank you, thank you,” his 14-year-old daughter Baliegh kept saying to the first responders who lined the halls.

Bradshaw is a high-ranking volunteer firefighter in Escambia County. He was also in the Air Force. He was killed Wednesday while responding to a crash on CR 112 near the Florida-Alabama state line.

Hundreds of first responders, veterans and hospital staff members watched as Bradshaw’s body was escorted through the main hallway of Sacred Heart.

From there, the hearse was also escorted to Pensacola Memorial Gardens, where Bradshaw will be laid to rest next week.