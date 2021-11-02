Veterans Day Ceremony to be held in Escambia County

(FILE: American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 in Pensacola.

The event will feature Maj. Gen. John P. Stokes as the keynote speaker and a medley from the Pensacola Opera Chorus. The Military Tribute Banner project will also be unveiled at the event, according to a news release from the Veterans Memorial Park.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase a military banner that includes a picture of servicemen and information about their military service. Attendees can present their banners at the ceremony.

Proceeds from the banner sales will fund the preservation of Veterans Memorial Park.

If you would like to purchase one, click here.

The ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola. For more information about Veterans Memorial Park, click here.