HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A verdict was reached in the William Parker murder trial, who was the 37-year-old man facing charges of killing another man in Holmes County.

It only took 40 minutes for jurors to decide Parker is guilty of murdering Raul Guillen in July 2020.

Because the defendant was already a convicted felon, he went straight to sentencing on Tuesday night.

“I am going to find that an appropriate sentence, in this case, is mandatory life as to count one,” Judge Chris Patterson said. “And I am going to find an appropriate sentence as to count three is five years consecutive to count one.”

Parker, who said he did not shoot or kill Guillen, was charged with second-degree murder and destruction of, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

“First, I’d really like to give my condolences to Raul’s family… I’d lost my parents and my daughter just a couple of months ago,” Parker’s mother said. “I know the heartache of losing family so close.”

The victim’s daughter, Rosa Ambriz, said this is an inexcusable crime.

“Because of the defendant’s actions and decisions, I’ll never be able to show him how much me and my brother have grown,” Ambriz said. “I’ll never be able to have my dad walk me down the aisle and my dad will never be able to meet his grandkids.”

Parker will be carrying out his life sentence in the Department of Corrections. He is going to be held in the Holmes County Jail until he’s transported to the corrections facility.